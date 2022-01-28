McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $257.78 and last traded at $257.78, with a volume of 30030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.50 and a 200-day moving average of $216.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,611 shares of company stock worth $13,638,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in McKesson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,918,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after acquiring an additional 303,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,115 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in McKesson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65,607 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

