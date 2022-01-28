McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Trading 0.9% Higher

McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25. 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on McPhy Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McPhy Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38.

McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.

