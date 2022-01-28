MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Short Interest Down 67.2% in January

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the December 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MDxHealth stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. MDxHealth has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $13.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

