Mears Group (LON:MER) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $197.10

Mears Group plc (LON:MER)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 197.10 ($2.66) and traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.75). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 196.50 ($2.65), with a volume of 116,940 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Mears Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 220 ($2.97) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 191.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 197.10. The firm has a market cap of £221.82 million and a P/E ratio of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.67.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

