Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Down 5.4%

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) traded down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 1,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 201,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTL. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 1,408.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 283,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mechel PAO by 133.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 162,753 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mechel PAO by 129.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 108,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mechel PAO by 472.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 111,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 92,217 shares during the last quarter.

Mechel PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.