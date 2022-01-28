Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Down 5.4%

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) traded down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 1,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 201,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27.
Mechel PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MTL)
Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.
