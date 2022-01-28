Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust accounts for about 2.5% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179,381 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,813 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,445 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,466 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 25,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.