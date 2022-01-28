Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Medifast worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MED stock opened at $189.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.58. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.48 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.58%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

