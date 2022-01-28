Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 3.4% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,426,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after buying an additional 1,930,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $102.03. 39,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,996,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.