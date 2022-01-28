Megacoin Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $149,032.04 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.20 or 0.00289330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009092 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001018 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,837,477 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

