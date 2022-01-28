Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $705.65

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 705.65 ($9.52) and traded as high as GBX 744.40 ($10.04). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 741.20 ($10.00), with a volume of 1,352,319 shares trading hands.

MGGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.12) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.79) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.79) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 631 ($8.51).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 739.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 705.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. The stock has a market cap of £5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.83.

In other news, insider Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($10.00), for a total transaction of £392,611.44 ($529,697.03).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

