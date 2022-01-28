Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) traded down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.27. 4,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 23,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Meituan in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

