Meme Achieves Market Cap of $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Meme coin can now be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.10 or 0.00254245 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007430 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000790 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00019330 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002543 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.