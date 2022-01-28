MenaPay Trading Down 3.2% This Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $149,598.21 and approximately $419.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00042304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00105388 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.