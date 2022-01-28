Merculet (MVP) One Day Volume Tops $175,196.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $175,196.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00048269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.23 or 0.06715666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,592.29 or 1.00053403 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051753 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,341,123,897 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

