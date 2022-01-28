Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.07% of Mercury General worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.