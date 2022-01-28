Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Meridian Bioscience has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.980-$1.080 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

VIVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Meridian Bioscience worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

