Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $14.01 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 3.0% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $14,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $101.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,586. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.72. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $90.18 and a 52 week high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

