Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

EFG stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.89. 11,681,845 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

