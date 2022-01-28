Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $4.91 Million Investment in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,324,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUGT traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.97. 30,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,373. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66.

