Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,613 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $32,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $94,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $113.64. 18,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,962. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.55 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

