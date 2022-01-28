Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Sells 100,569 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,569 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $42,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $111.64. 60,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,519,477. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.36 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.75.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.