Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Takes $7.45 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $126.02. 34,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,829,421. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.