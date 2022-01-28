Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.6% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 286,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,732,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,035 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.43. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

