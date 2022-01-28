Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Trading Up 4.5%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.62). Approximately 6,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 21,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.59).

The company has a market cap of £9.88 million and a P/E ratio of -12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.70.

In related news, insider David Beck purchased 76,237 shares of Merit Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £38,880.87 ($52,456.65).

Merit Group plc operates as a business intelligence, events, media, and training company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; tailored intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

