Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Buys $97,835.28 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Noah G. Levy acquired 19,528 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $97,835.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MACK traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 73,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,007. The firm has a market cap of $62.76 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 2.08. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

