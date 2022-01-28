Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Buys $97,835.28 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Noah G. Levy acquired 19,528 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $97,835.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MACK traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 73,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,007. The firm has a market cap of $62.76 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 2.08. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.