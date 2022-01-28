Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) were down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.78. Approximately 5,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 178,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRUS shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Get Merus alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $869.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Merus in the second quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.