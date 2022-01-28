Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Reduced by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,540 shares of company stock worth $110,505,067. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.00.

FB opened at $294.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.69. The firm has a market cap of $819.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.50 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

