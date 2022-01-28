Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 10.7% Lower This Week

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $10.51 million and approximately $817,290.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.31 or 0.00008824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

