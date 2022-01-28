Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 24,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 461,857 shares.The stock last traded at $45.21 and had previously closed at $46.68.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEOH. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Methanex from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 10.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at $1,747,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

