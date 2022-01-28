MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.50 Per Share

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MetLife in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.50 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

MetLife stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.25. MetLife has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 205,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 107,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

