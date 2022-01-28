MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,006,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,710 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises about 1.4% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of MetLife worth $247,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 385.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 81.3% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MET traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.81. 149,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,130. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

