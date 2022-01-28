MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the December 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 32,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,316. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
