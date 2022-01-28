MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the December 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 32,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,316. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

