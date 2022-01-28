Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.74

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as low as C$0.70. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 22,800 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$92.28 million and a PE ratio of 27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.68.

In other news, Senior Officer James Stuart Currie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$33,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$186,725. Insiders sold a total of 114,500 shares of company stock worth $82,485 in the last 90 days.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

