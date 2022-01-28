Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Short Interest Update

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,300 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the December 31st total of 923,100 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 454.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBOT opened at $5.52 on Friday. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The company has a market cap of $39.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 4.35.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). As a group, research analysts expect that Microbot Medical will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.