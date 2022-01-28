Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.92. 1,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on Micron Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90.

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

About Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR)

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

