MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 6.4%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) rose 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $341.09 and last traded at $339.85. Approximately 24,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 612,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.45.
MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $595.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $560.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $637.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.54.
In other MicroStrategy news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total value of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
