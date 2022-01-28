Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as low as C$0.49. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 27,629 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$37.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.60.

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.03 million for the quarter.

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals, as well as REE mine discoveries. Midland Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

