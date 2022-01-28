Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

MSBI stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $306,180.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $353,997. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 58.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

