MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.79%.

MOFG stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.25. 404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

