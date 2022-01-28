MileVerse (MVC) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One MileVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MileVerse has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $36.99 million and $22.66 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00048441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.83 or 0.06668711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00053159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,817.25 or 0.99884719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052020 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,221,629 coins. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

