Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Buys 56,688 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 56,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $215,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 73,704 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $297,027.12.

On Monday, January 24th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,135 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,179.45.

On Friday, January 21st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 33,229 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $137,568.06.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 2,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 42,069 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $185,103.60.

On Monday, December 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 2,110 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $8,967.50.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 13,537 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $57,261.51.

On Monday, December 20th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 17,625 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $71,910.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 37,746 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $162,307.80.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 14,547 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,025.09.

Shares of NYSE SUP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 208,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 4.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 558,657 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Superior Industries International by 334.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 87,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Superior Industries International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 80,436 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

