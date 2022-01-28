Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Buys 73,704 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 73,704 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $297,027.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 56,688 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $215,414.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,135 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $37,179.45.

On Friday, January 21st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 33,229 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $137,568.06.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 42,069 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $185,103.60.

On Monday, December 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,110 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $8,967.50.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 13,537 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $57,261.51.

On Monday, December 20th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 17,625 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $71,910.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 37,746 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $162,307.80.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 14,547 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $65,025.09.

Shares of NYSE:SUP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,996. The firm has a market cap of $100.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 4.49. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Superior Industries International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Superior Industries International by 295.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Superior Industries International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 133,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Superior Industries International by 3.1% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 182,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

