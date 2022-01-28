MimbleWimbleCoin Trading Up 74.9% This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $77.74 million and approximately $161,854.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 74.9% higher against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $7.19 or 0.00019037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00253847 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007416 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,813,388 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

