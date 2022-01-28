MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.24

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 15375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of $490.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 144.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 71,937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

