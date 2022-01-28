Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $2.31 on Top Exchanges

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for $2.31 or 0.00006105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $835.18 million and approximately $33.05 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00048444 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.92 or 0.06767135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00054032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,850.43 or 1.00135723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052034 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 361,937,253 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.