Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) traded down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.48). 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 3,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.55).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Mincon Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86. The firm has a market cap of £233.72 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.26.

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.