Mint Club Market Capitalization Achieves $17.31 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mint Club has a market cap of $17.31 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mint Club has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,771,353,132 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

