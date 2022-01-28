Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.08 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $35.66 or 0.00094483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $40.08 million and approximately $310,483.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.23 or 0.06672125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,693.23 or 0.99869398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00052062 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

