Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given New $46.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 169.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

