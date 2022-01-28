Misbloc Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.30 Million (MSB)

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Misbloc has a total market cap of $17.69 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Misbloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Misbloc has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00042534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00105465 BTC.

About Misbloc

Misbloc (CRYPTO:MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,851,939 coins. Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io . The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

